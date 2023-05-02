Unofficial totals: Schlabach wins Republican primary for Wilmington City Council First Ward

WILMINGTON — Joshua L. Schlabach emerged as the winner of the Republican primary for Wilmington member of City Council First Ward at Tuesday’s election, according to unofficial results from the Clinton County Board of Elections.

Schlabach, who owns Ellis Fence and Home Exteriors and is currently serving on the City of Wilmington Planning Commission, received 252 votes, or 59.29% of the total vote. His opponent, Kelly K. Tolliver, received 173 votes, or 40.71% of the total vote, according to unofficial totals.

Schlabach’s background includes spending a year in Southeast Asia doing humanitarian aid work and serving as the current chairman of Giving Hope, a non-profit organization working with underprivileged youth.

His victory in the primary means that he will represent the Republican Party in the general election, where he will run for a seat on the Wilmington City Council as the representative of the First Ward. Currently, he is positioned to be unopposed at the November general election as there were no Democratic or independent candidates that ran for city council First Ward in Tuesday’s primary.

Write-in candidates for the general election must file a declaration of intent by Aug. 28.

“I am committed to working together with our local churches, businesses, elected officials, and our police and service departments to help us have what we all want — a safe, clean, prosperous city we are proud to call home,” Schlabach said in his recent candidate profile.