Unofficial cumulative results from Tuesday’s election

Unofficial cumulative results from Tuesday’s primary special election in Clinton County:
Mayor – Wilmington City (Rep) (Vote for 1), 1505 registered voters, turnout 114.82%
10 precincts reported out of 10 total
Pat Haley 1,163/67.93%
John Maxwell Stanforth 549/32.07%
Total 1,712/100.00%
President of Council – Wilmington City (Rep) (Vote for 1), 1505 registered voters, turnout 114.82%
10 precincts reported out of 10 total
Matthew D. Purkey 1,269/100.00%
Total 1,269/100.00%
Auditor – Wilmington City (Rep) (Vote for 1), 1505 registered voters, turnout 114.82%
10 precincts reported out of 10 total
Mary Kay Vance 1,322/100.00%
Total 1,322/100.00%
Director of Law – Wilmington City (Rep) (Vote for 1), 1505 registered voters, turnout 114.82%
10 precincts reported out of 10 total
Justin D. Dickman 1,253/100.00%
Total 1,253/100.00%
Member of Council At Large – Wilmington City (Rep) (Vote for 3), 1505 registered voters, turnout 114.82%
10 precincts reported out of 10 total
Jamie Knowles 969/38.67%
Jonathan C. McKay 945/37.71%
David Nanstad 592/23.62%
Total 2,506/100.00%
Member of Council, First Ward – Wilmington City (Rep) (Vote for 1), 372 registered voters, turnout 119.09%
2 precincts reported out of 2 total
Joshua L. Schlabach 252/59.29%
Kelly K. Tolliver 173/40.71%
Total 425/100.00%
Member of Council, Third Ward – Wilmington City (Rep) (Vote for 1), 418 registered voters, turnout 115.31%
3 precincts reported out of 3 total
Don Wells 349/100.00%
Total 349/100.00%
Member of Council, Fourth Ward – Wilmington City (Rep) (Vote for 1), 526 registered voters, turnout 110.08%
3 precincts reported out of 3 total
Bob Osborn 408/100.00%
Total 408/100.00%
Mayor – Blanchester Village (Rep) (Vote for 1), 647 registered voters, turnout 74.34%
3 precincts reported out of 3 total
John M. Carman 405/100.00%
Total 405/100.00%
Member of Council – Blanchester Village (Rep) (Vote for 2), 647 registered voters, turnout 74.34%
3 precincts reported out of 3 total
John L. Hill 372/100.00%
Total 372/100.00%
Member of Board of Trustees of Public Affairs – Blanchester (Rep) (Vote for 2), 647 registered voters, turnout 74.34%
3 precincts reported out of 3 total
Dennis M. Blocker 316/53.02%
Robert Haines 280/46.98%
Total 596/100.00%
Judge of the Municipal Court (Rep) (Vote for 1), 6941 registered voters, turnout 73.17%
36 precincts reported out of 36 total
Judy A. Gano 1,638/32.68%
David M. Henry 2,405/47.98%
Brett W. Rudduck 970/19.35%
Total 5,013/100.00%
BLSD Tax Levy (Vote for 1), 4331 registered voters, turnout 27.22%
6 precincts reported out of 6 total
For the Tax Levy 594/50.47%
Against the Tax Levy 583 49.53%
Total 1,177/100.00%
BLSD Income Tax (Vote for 1), 4331 registered voters, turnout 27.22%
6 precincts reported out of 6 total
For the Tax 603/51.36%
Against the Tax 571/48.64%
Total 1,174/100.00%
WCSD Income Tax (Vote for 1), 13111 registered voters, turnout 27.53%
23 precincts reported out of 23 total
For the Tax 1,679/46.66%
Against the Tax 1,919/53.34%
Total 3,598/100.00%