Unofficial cumulative results from Tuesday’s election

Unofficial cumulative results from Tuesday’s primary special election in Clinton County:

Mayor – Wilmington City (Rep) (Vote for 1), 1505 registered voters, turnout 114.82%

10 precincts reported out of 10 total

Pat Haley 1,163/67.93%

John Maxwell Stanforth 549/32.07%

Total 1,712/100.00%

President of Council – Wilmington City (Rep) (Vote for 1), 1505 registered voters, turnout 114.82%

10 precincts reported out of 10 total

Matthew D. Purkey 1,269/100.00%

Total 1,269/100.00%

Auditor – Wilmington City (Rep) (Vote for 1), 1505 registered voters, turnout 114.82%

10 precincts reported out of 10 total

Mary Kay Vance 1,322/100.00%

Total 1,322/100.00%

Director of Law – Wilmington City (Rep) (Vote for 1), 1505 registered voters, turnout 114.82%

10 precincts reported out of 10 total

Justin D. Dickman 1,253/100.00%

Total 1,253/100.00%

Member of Council At Large – Wilmington City (Rep) (Vote for 3), 1505 registered voters, turnout 114.82%

10 precincts reported out of 10 total

Jamie Knowles 969/38.67%

Jonathan C. McKay 945/37.71%

David Nanstad 592/23.62%

Total 2,506/100.00%

Member of Council, First Ward – Wilmington City (Rep) (Vote for 1), 372 registered voters, turnout 119.09%

2 precincts reported out of 2 total

Joshua L. Schlabach 252/59.29%

Kelly K. Tolliver 173/40.71%

Total 425/100.00%

Member of Council, Third Ward – Wilmington City (Rep) (Vote for 1), 418 registered voters, turnout 115.31%

3 precincts reported out of 3 total

Don Wells 349/100.00%

Total 349/100.00%

Member of Council, Fourth Ward – Wilmington City (Rep) (Vote for 1), 526 registered voters, turnout 110.08%

3 precincts reported out of 3 total

Bob Osborn 408/100.00%

Total 408/100.00%

Mayor – Blanchester Village (Rep) (Vote for 1), 647 registered voters, turnout 74.34%

3 precincts reported out of 3 total

John M. Carman 405/100.00%

Total 405/100.00%

Member of Council – Blanchester Village (Rep) (Vote for 2), 647 registered voters, turnout 74.34%

3 precincts reported out of 3 total

John L. Hill 372/100.00%

Total 372/100.00%

Member of Board of Trustees of Public Affairs – Blanchester (Rep) (Vote for 2), 647 registered voters, turnout 74.34%

3 precincts reported out of 3 total

Dennis M. Blocker 316/53.02%

Robert Haines 280/46.98%

Total 596/100.00%

Judge of the Municipal Court (Rep) (Vote for 1), 6941 registered voters, turnout 73.17%

36 precincts reported out of 36 total

Judy A. Gano 1,638/32.68%

David M. Henry 2,405/47.98%

Brett W. Rudduck 970/19.35%

Total 5,013/100.00%

BLSD Tax Levy (Vote for 1), 4331 registered voters, turnout 27.22%

6 precincts reported out of 6 total

For the Tax Levy 594/50.47%

Against the Tax Levy 583 49.53%

Total 1,177/100.00%

BLSD Income Tax (Vote for 1), 4331 registered voters, turnout 27.22%

6 precincts reported out of 6 total

For the Tax 603/51.36%

Against the Tax 571/48.64%

Total 1,174/100.00%

WCSD Income Tax (Vote for 1), 13111 registered voters, turnout 27.53%

23 precincts reported out of 23 total

For the Tax 1,679/46.66%

Against the Tax 1,919/53.34%

Total 3,598/100.00%