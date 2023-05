ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Zach Cope struck out 11 and pitched a four-hitter as Batavia downed Clinton-Massie 5-1 Thursday in SBAAC American Division baseball.

The Falcons are 4-13 overall, 1-8 in league play. The Bulldogs finish second in the league at 7-3. They are 16-5 overall.

Cope pitched all seven innings for BHS and did not walk a batter.