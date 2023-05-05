Heys, Brooks earn All-OAC honors on track, field first day

ALLIANCE, Ohio – Wilmington High School graduates Simon Heys and Brett Brooks earned All-Ohio Athletic Conference honors Thursday to highlight the Wilmington College men’s track and field team on day one of the OAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Mount Union.

Heys finished runner-up in the 10,000-meter run to John Carroll University’s Alex Phillip, the NCAA Division III record holder in the event, with a time of 30:59.21. It’s the second consecutive All-OAC award for the Heys in the event, who was joined by teammates Noah Tobin (31:15.75), Gabe Moore (34:26.37) and Tate Yoder in the race.

Brooks, a freshman, heaved the discus 148-3 for a third-place finish in his first OAC outdoor championship meet. Nathan Borgan (sixth at 139-10) and Justin Shuga (seventh at 139-4) scored the team points.

Dane Klosterman qualified for the finals in both the 110-meter and 400-meter hurdles with times of 15.68 seconds and 56.39 seconds respectively.

On the women’s side, Madison Dietz scored in the long jump and advanced to the finals of the 100-meter dash.

The Waynesville High School graduate leaped 17-2.75 in the long jump to finish seventh. She was also won her heat of the 100-meter dash in 12.40 seconds and will be seeded third for the Friday finale. Teammate Kylee Schafer also will race in the finals after qualifying fifth with a time of 12.41 seconds.

Day two of competition begins 11 a.m. today.