Clinton Co. Municipal Court reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Judge David Henry currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pleaded guilty or were found guilty between May 1 and May 5:

• Dawson Nace, 24, domestic violence, protection order violation, sentenced to 360 days in jail (314 days suspended), fined $300, assessed $340 court costs. Nace must take part in supervised probation which will include drug/alcohol assessment/treatment. Nace must have no contact with the victim. A trespassing charge and a parking violation were dismissed.

• Karmen Meadows, 33, of Wilmington, two counts of theft, sentenced to 360 days in jail (336 days suspended), fined $200, assessed $340 court costs. Meadows must take part in supervised probation, have no contact with the victims, and pay $202.99 in total restitution. Additional charges of two counts of drug instrument possession, two counts of trespassing, and drug paraphernalia were dismissed.

• Mariah Mider, 30, of New Vienna, trespassing, theft sentenced to 360 days in jail (350 days suspended), fined $200, assessed $340 court costs. Mider must take part in supervised probation. Additional charges of two counts of drug instrument possession, disorderly conduct, and a second count of trespassing were dismissed.

• Kenneth Lowe, 59, of Wilmington, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, O.V.I., sentenced to 360 days in jail (suspended), license suspended from Feb. 6, 2023-Feb. 5, 2024, fined $1,100, assessed $340 court costs. Lowe must take part in reporting probation and complete a three-day residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $350 of the fine. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective May 1. An O.V.I.-suspension charge and a headlights violation were dismissed.

• Katrina Barber, 34, of Columbus, three counts of theft, sentenced to 360 days in jail (suspended), fined $450, assessed $170 court costs. Barber must take part in supervised probation.

• Robby Palmer, 22, theft, sentenced to 180 days in jail (161 days suspended), fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. Palmer must take part in supervised probation, have no contact with the incident location, pay $249.32 in restitution, and take complete mental health/drug assessment. Additional charges of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, and trespassing were dismissed.

• Rodney Reeder, 53, of Midland, O.V.I.-under the influence, sentenced to 180 days in jail (170 days suspended), license suspended from May 8, 2023-May 7, 2024, fined $1,075, assessed $170 court costs. Reeder must take part in reporting probation. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective May 23. Additional charges of O.V.I., no MC endorsement, ‘unsafe vehicle’, and fictitious registration were dismissed.

• Katrina Shoemaker, 37, receiving stolen property, sentenced to 180 days in jail (170 court costs), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. Shoemaker must take part in supervised probation and have no contact with the victim.

• James Welch, 52, of Hillsboro, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 180 days in jail (173 days suspended), fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. Welch must take part in one year of non-reporting probation and have no contact with a female subject A public indecency charge was dismissed.

• Estiv Guevara, 35, of Hamilton, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), license suspended May 2, 2023-May 1, 2024, fined $1,075, assessed $170 court costs. Guevara must take part in non-reporting probation, complete a three-day residential driver intervention program, and must not consume alcohol/drugs of abuse while on probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $350 of the fine. Driving privileges granted effective May 17, 2023. ALS vacated. An O.V.I. suspension charge and a tag/sticker violation were dismissed.

• Timothy Rowley, 28, of Sabina, driving under suspension, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $300, assessed $170 court costs. Rowley must commit no further offenses for two years and be monitored by non-reporting probation. Additional charges of two counts of driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, driving under suspension-financial, trespassing, and going 72 in a 55 mph speed zone were dismissed.

• Jeremy Monnin, 38, of Waynesville, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), license suspended from Jan. 21, 2023-Jan. 20, 2024, fined $1,075, assessed $170 court costs. Monnin must take part in non-reporting probation and complete a three-day residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $350 of the fine. ALS vacated. Additional charges of driving under suspension-financial and failure to control were dismissed.

• Kevin Hayslip, 27, of New Vienna, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Hayslip must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. Additional charges of driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine and failure to control were dismissed.

• Brittany Golightly, 28, of Wilmington, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $150, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Golightly must take part in two years of non-reporting probation which is to be completed at the Phoenix Center. ALS vacated. A drug instrument possession charge and a left-of-center violation were dismissed.

• Alicia Bennett, 36, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), license suspended from May 4, 2023-May 3, 2024, fined $1,075, assessed $170 court costs. Bennett must take part in non-reporting probation not exceeding two years. If compliant, the court will suspend $350 of the fine. Driving privileges will be granted effective May 19. ALS vacated. A driving under suspension charge and a turn signal violation were dismissed.

• Jennifer Chestnut, 42, of Blanchester, theft, sentenced to 90 days in jail (89 days suspended), fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. Chestnut must take part in two years of non-reporting probation and have no contact with the incident location.

• Christopher Lynch, 26, of Sabina, theft, sentenced to 90 days in jail (89 days suspended), fined $150, assessed $170 court costs. Lynch must commit no further offenses for one year and be monitored by non-reporting probation.

• Ashley Fields, 34, of New Vienna, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 60 days in jail (51 days suspended), fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. Fields must take part in supervised probation.

• Angeline Piechocki, 51, of Wilmington, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Piechocki must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated.

• Elijah Collins, 19, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $150, assessed $170 court costs. Collins must take part in supervised probation, have no contact with the incident location, and pay $45.12 in restitution. Additional charges of underage purchase of alcohol and obstructing official business were dismissed.

• Julie Helton, 39, of Eaton, domestic violence, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. Helton must take part in one year of non-reporting probation.

• Schoen Wright, 33, of Wilmington, trespassing, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $75, assessed $170 court costs. Wright must commit no further offenses for one year.

• Jennifer Boaz, 49, of Somerville, disorderly conduct, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from a domestic violence charge.

• Ethan Lawrence, 31, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-financial, fined $150.

• Hannah Bunch, 28, of Xenia, no fishing license, fined $50, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Bunch.

• Michael Hentschel, 29, of Dublin, going 96 in a 55 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Hentschel.

• Ironn Turner Sr., 28, of Cincinnati, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $190 court costs. The case was waived by Turner.

• Matthew Snell, 19, of Flowery Branch, going 97 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $190 court costs. The case was waived by Snell.

• Marc Crowe, 45, of Midland, going 94 in a 55 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Crowe.

