Staehling wins pair as SBAAC Track & Field Championships underway

WILLIAMSBURG – Wilmington has a narrow lead over Western Brown after the first day of competition at the SBAAC Track and Field Championships here at Abrams Stadium.

In the American Division boys meet, WHS has 48 points while Western Brown has 43. Clinton-Massie is third with 33.

Western Brown is running away with the girls team standings while Wilmington is fourth and Clinton-Massie sixth.

On the National Division side, Bethel-Tate leads the girls standings with Blanchester fifth and East Clinton sixth.

Williamsburg is first in the boys meet with BHS third and EC sixth.

The meet will resume 5 p.m. Wednesday with the running event finals.

Blanchester’s Gabriel Staehling was the lone county athlete to pull off a pair of wins. The Wildcat senior won the discus (147-10) and shot put (45-10.5) in the National Division.

East Clinton’s 4×800 quartet hit the line first in the girls relay event. Jordan Collom, Kaylyn Deaton, Emily Arnold and Molly Seabaugh posted a time of 10:41.67 to finish first.

There were three county winners in the American Division boys meet.

Zeth Cowin won the discus (156-3) with a personal best effort. He then finished second in the shot put.

Cale Wilson of Clinton-Massie was first in the long jump, edging Wilmington’s Adrien Cody 20-8 to 20-1.5.

Jude Leahy of Clinton-Massie then held off Wilmington Zane’s Smith to win the high jump. Leahy cleared 6-2.

SUMMARY

May 8, 2023

SBAAC Track and Field Championships

@Williamsburg High School

American Division

Girls pole vault: 3rd, Kaylee Ramsey (CM) 9-10; 4th, Makenna Tolliver (W) 9-0; 5th, Bryn Tippett (W) 8-0

Girls high jump: 2nd, Madison Schuster (W) 5-0

Girls long jump: 6th, Caroline Diels (W) 14-6; 8th, Alexa Rich (W) 13-9.5; 8th, Olivia Carpenter (CM) 13-9.5

Girls discus: 5th, Jenna Hanlon (CM) 90-10; 6th, Aidynne Tippett (W) 90-5

Girls shot put: 5th, Ke’Asia Robinson (W) 32-9.5; 6th, Emma Everitt (CM) 31-10.5

Girls 4×800 relay: 2nd, Wilmington (Madilyn Brausch, Hannah Scott, Ava Hester, Taylor Noszka) 10:59.12; 6th, Clinton-Massie (Dakota Cartner, Shelby Robinson, Lauren McCreary, Georgia Black) 12:24.61

–

Boys pole vault: 3rd, Zander Mills (CM) 11-0; 8th, Bryce Vilvens (W) 8-0; 8th, Gatlin Newkirk (CM) 8-0

Boys high jump: 1st, Jude Leahy (CM) 6-2; 2nd, Zane Smith (W) 5-10; 5th, Cale Wilson (CM) 5-8; 7th, Stevie Rickman (W) 5-4

Boys long jump: 1st, Cale Wilson (CM) 20-8; 2nd, Adrien Cody (W) 20-1.5; 5th, Jude Leahy (CM) 18-1.5

Boys discus: 1st, Zeth Cowin (W) 156-3; 3rd, William Hildebrandt (W) 130-10; 4th, Brandon Moritz (CM) 127-0; 5th, Quinton Smith (CM) 120-9

Boys shot put: 2nd, Zeth Cowin (W) 45-8; 4th, Garrett Steinmetz (W) 44-8; 5th, Owen Trick (CM) 42-7; 6th, Eli Groh (CM) 40-5.5

Boys 4×800 relay: 4th, Wilmington (Henry Hildebrandt, Preston Zeigler, Conner Walters, Aiden Matheney) 8:55.13; 6th, Clinton-Massie (Weston Carpenter, Kenny Moore, Blaine Testa, Richie Federle) 9:21.26

National Division

Girls high jump: 8th, Emily Koch (BL) 4-4

Girls long jump: 4th, Jaida Jones (BL) 13-1

Girls discus: 3rd, Ainsley Whitaker (BL) 99-3; 6th, Keira Null (EC) 80-10; 8th, Myla Skates (BL) 63-2

Girls shot put: 5th, Shelbie Panetta (BL) 29-5

Girls 4×800 relay: 1st, East Clinton (Jordan Collom, Kaylyn Deaton, Emily Arnold, Molly Seabaugh) 10:41.67; 5th, Blanchester (Kaytlyn Throckmorton, Savannah Haggerty, Shelbie Panetta, Gracyn Phillips) 13:57.71

–

Boys high jump: 7th, Casey Gilbert (BL) 5-4

Boys long jump: 7th, Samuel McEntire (BL) 17-0

Boys discus: 1st, Gabriel Staehling (BL) 147-10; 4th, Chasen Allison (BL) 113-4; 7th, Max Gulley (EC) 100-9

Boys shot put: 1st, Gabriel Staehling (BL) 45-10.5; 2nd, Chasen Allison (BL) 45-1; 7th, Max Gulley (EC) 36-0

Boy 4×800 relay: 5th, Blanchester (Isaiah Williams, Xander Culberson, Alexander Johnson, Sebastian Smith) 9:44.06; 6th, East Clinton (Dylan Arnold, Jackson Seabaugh, Dru Simmons, Colton Brockman) 10:29.74