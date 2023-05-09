Reading tops Blanchester in non-league baseball 6-3

BLANCHESTER — In a battle of highly-seeded teams, Reading rallied to beat Blanchester 6-3 Tuesday at Bott Field.

Blanchester is the No. 2 seed in the Division III sectional. The Wildcats are 15-6.

Reading is the No. 4 seed in the Division II sectional. The Blue Devils are 17-4.

The Wildcats scored three runs in the first but couldn’t hold the lead as the Blue Devils scored two in the third and four in the fifth.

Blanchester had just four hits, all singles. Reading had nine hits, all singles.

Michael Mulvihill took the pitching loss for the Wildcats.

SUMMARY

May 9, 2023

@Bott Field

Reading 6, Blanchester 3

R^0^0^2^0^4^0^0^(6-9-2)

B^3^0^0^0^0^0^0^(3-4-1)

(6) READING (ab-r-h-rbi) Thamann 4-1-2-0 Davis 4-1-1-1 B Hess 3-0-1-1 C Hess 3-1-1-0 Eadicicco 3-1-1-0 Dietrich 4-1-2-1 Street 3-1-1-2 Lunsford 2-0-0-0 Roberts 3-0-0-0 TOTALS 29-6-9-5

(3) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Roush 3-0-1-0 James Wymer 3-0-1-0 West 3-1-0-0 Sipple 3-1-1-1 Dick 2-1-0-0 Dees 3-0-1-0 Elston 3-0-0-0 Mueller 2-0-0-0 Sears 2-0-0-0 Estep 1-0-0-0 TOTALS 25-3-4-1

HBP: B-Roush; R-Eadicisso

SAC: R-C. Hess, Lunsford

SB: R-Davis, Street; B-Dees 3, Dick, Roush, Sipple 2, James Wymer

Pitching^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Reading

Ball (W)^6^4^3^1^4^5

C. Hess (S)^1^0^0^0^0^0

Blanchester

Mulvihill (L)^5^9^6^6^0^2

Adkins^2^0^0^0^1^0