Woods second in Div. II East Regional golf tournament

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Gabby Woods was second after day one Monday of the NCAA Div. II East Regional Women’s Golf Championship tournament here at the Panther Creek Country Club.

A junior at the University of Findlay and a Clinton-Massie High School graduate, Woods had a two-under par 70 on the first day, trailing tournament leader Anci Dy of the University of Indianapolis by one shot.

Woods and her Findlay teammates sit atop the team standings as they continue their quest to defend their national championship from 2022.

As she prepared to begin play in day two this afternoon, Woods said, “I’m feeling good about today. I’m going to relax and have fun.”