Youth tennis camp set for May 30-June 2 on WHS courts

The Huffy Youth Tennis Camp will be held May 30 through June 2 at the Wilmington High School tennis courts.

The camp session each day will be 9 to 10:30 a.m.

The camp is open to any youth, regardless of school district affiliation, ages 6-12.

Skills and games are taught by players, coaches and Huffy Hurricane.

Cost is $45, which includes a T-shirt, or $65 which includes a T-shirt, tennis racket and tennis ball.

Registration deadline is May 21 and can be done online at the following website: tinyurl.com/HuffyTennis23. Payment is due in full on the first day of the camp.

For those participating, take a water bottle and tennis shoes to each session. More information will be emailed to those who sign-up approximately a week prior to the start of the camp.

Also, any Wilmington City Schools player age 13 and up looking for summer tennis opportunities should contact coach Steve Reed or coach Doug Cooper for more information.