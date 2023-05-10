Bulldogs knock off Hurricane in American boys meet

WILLIAMSBURG — Batavia unseated Wilmington Wednesday in the SBAAC American Division Boys Track and Field Championship at Williamsburg High School.

The Hurricane had won the last two championships but Batavia came out on top 119 to 113. Batavia has not won an SBAAC championship dating back to 2010, according to the league website.

Molly Seabaugh had a strong meet for East Clinton, winning the 800-meter run in 2:26.78 and finishing second in the 3,200-meter run (13:22.41). Aubrey Stevens of BHS had a second in the 300 hurdles and a third in the 100 hurdles.

Jacob George ran second for East Clinton in the 400-meter dash. The Blanchester 4×200 relay team of Michael Mulvihill, Tristen Malone, Isaiah Williams and Dustin Trace were runnersup.

Clinton-Massie had three first-place finishes and Marty Kreider was involved in all three. Individually he won the 200-meter dash and the 100-meter dash. He also ran with Logan Chesser, Willem Kimple and Weston Carpenter to win the 4×100-meter relay.

Henry Hildebrandt of WHS had a pair of seconds in the 1,600 and 3,200 meter runs. He was third in the 800.

Chloe Sutton hit the line first in the 100-meter dash for Wilmington and recorded the only win for the county in the American Division girls meet. Madison Schuster was runnerup in the 100 hurdles and the 300 hurdles. Madilyn Brausch was fourth in the 3,200, fifth in the 800 and fourth in the 1,600.

SUMMARY

May 10, 2023

SBAAC Track and Field Championships

@Abrams Stadium, Williamsburg High School

National Division

Girls Results

TEAM SCORES: Bethel-Tate 167, Williamsburg 111, Georgetown 90, Clermont NE 76, Blanchester 56, East Clinton 45, Felicity 15

100 HURDLES: (3) Aubrey Stevens (B) 17.99; (4) Jaida Jones (B) 19.04

100 DASH: Locals did not place

4×200 RELAY: (3) Blanchester (Jaida Jones, Chloe Paulson, Ainsley Whitaker, Morgyn Coyle) 1:59.21; (5) East Clinton (Carman Brown, Kylah Collins, Hadlie Clark, Emily Arnold) 2:04.71

1600 RUN: (4) Kaylyn Deaton (EC) 6:36.96

4×100 RELAY: (3) Blanchester (Jaida Jones, Emma Williams, Ainsley Whitaker, Aubrey Stevens) 55.21

400 DASH: (5) Chloe Paulson (B) 67.69; (7) Hadlie Clark (EC) 72.61; (8) Emily Koch (B) 73.06

300 HURDLES: (2) Aubrey Stevens (B) 53.39

800 RUN: (1) Molly Seabaugh (EC) 2:26.78; (3) Jordan Collom (EC) 2:39.63; (7) Chloe Paulson (B) 2:46.99

200 DASH: (6) Emma Williams (B) 30.34; (7) Ainsley Whitaker (B) 30.81

3200 RUN: (2) Molly Seabaugh (EC) 13:22.41; (7) Kaylyn Deaton (EC) 14:45.6

4×400 RELAY: (5) Blanchester (Emily Koch, Hailee Harris, Kerrigan Sullivan, Morgyn Coyle) 5:05.29

–

Boys Results

TEAM SCORES: Williamsburg 162, Clermont NE 131, Georgetown 105, Bethel-Tate 65, Blanchester 62, Felicity 23, East Clinton 20

110 HURDLES: (5) Isaiah Abbott (B) 18.89; (7) Samuel McEntire (B) 20.59

100 DASH: (7) Casey Gilbert (B) 12.11; (8) Dustin Trace (B) 12.28

4×200 RELAY: (2) Blanchester (Michael Mulvihill, Tristen Malone, Isaiah Williams, Dustin Trace) 1:39.19; (7) East Clinton (Elyon Hackmann, Colton Brockman, Sean Schweikert, Landson Brockman) 1:54.48

1600 RUN: (7) Xander Culberson (B) 5:25.83; (8) Dylan Arnold (EC) 5:25.88

4×100 RELAY: (5) East Clinton (Elyon Hackmann, Zimri Mahanes, Sean Schweikert, Landon Brockman) 54.65; (6) Blanchester (Michael Mulvihill, Casey Gilbert, Isaiah Abbott, Dustin Trace) 1:34.12

400 DASH: (2) Jacob George (EC) 53.36

300 HURDLES: (4) Sebastian Smith (B) 46.86; (7) Samuel McEntire (B) 49.63

800 RUN: Locals did not place

200 DASH: (8) Casey Gilbert (B) 25.0

3200 RUN: (6) Jackson Seabaugh (EC) 12:58.93

4×400 RELAY: (4) Blanchester (Michael Mulvihill, Tristen Malone, Xander Culberson, Sebastian Smith) 4:00.46; (6) East Clinton (Dylan Arnold, Landon Brockman, Elyon Hackmann, Jacob George) 4:02.31

–

American Division

Boys Results

TEAM SCORES: Batavia 119, Wilmington 113, Western Brown 104.5, Clinton-Massie 90, New Richmond 56, Goshen 40.5

110 HURDLES: (2) Blaize Johnson (W) 16.51; (6) Levi Cochran (W) 18.89; (8) Gatlin Newkirk (CM) 19.15

100 DASH: (1) Marty Kreider (CM) 11.32; (4) Elijah Stewart (W) 11.65; (5) Adrien Cody (W) 11.73; (7) Willem Kimple (CM) 11.89

4×200 RELAY: (2) Clinton-Massie (Weston Carpenter, Tye Phipps, Marty Kreider, Cale Wilson) 1:35.06; (5) Wilmington (Darius Stewart, Julius Jackson, Zane Smith, Logan Johnson) 1:38.92

1600 RUN: (2) Henry Hildebrandt (W) 4:41.71; (6) Richie Federle (CM) 4:53.96

4×100 RELAY: (1) Clinton-Massie (Weston Carpenter, Willem Kimple, Logan Chesser, Marty Kreider) 44.59; (3) Wilmington (Adrien Cody, Blaize Johnson, Bryce Vilvens, Elijah Stewart) 45.65

400 DASH: (2) Cale Wilson (CM) 50.57; (3) Blaize Johnson (W) 50.95

300 HURDLES: (4) Levi Cochran (W) 44.45; (7) Julius Jackson (W) 46.00

800 RUN: (3) Henry Hildebrandt (W) 2:08.95; (8) Preston Zeigler (W) 2:12.68

200 DASH: (1) Marty Kreider (CM) 22.88

3200 RUN: (2) Henry Hildebrandt (W) 10:29.84; (5) Oliver McDermott (W) 10:56.6

4×400 RELAY: (2) Wilmington (Conner Walters, Adrien Cody, Zane Smith, Preston Zeigler) 3:39.18; (5) Clinton-Massie (Weston Carpenter, Logan Chesser, Richie Federle, Tye Phipps) 3:49.41

–

Girls Results

TEAM SCORES: Western Brown 149, Goshen 107.5, New Richmond 96, Wilmington 83.5, Batavia 6, Clinton-Massie 21

100 HURDLES: (2) Madison Schuster (W) 16.43; (3) Taliah Billingsley (W) 16.69; (5) Kaylee Ramsey (CM) 18.36; (7) Riley Blom (CM) 18.92

100 DASH: (1) Chloe Sutton (W) 13.44; (8) Olivia Carpenter (CM) 13.99

4×200 RELAY: (4) Wilmington (Sydney McCord, Alexa Rich, Makenna Tolliver, Kennedy Moore) 1:53.85; (6) Clinton-Massie (Olivia Carpenter, Morgan Riggers, Alyssa Shockley, Madi Bayless) 1:56.6

1600 RUN: (4) Madilyn Brausch (W) 5:48.56; (8) Dakota Cartner (CM) 6:46.34

4×100 RELAY: (3) Wilmington (Taliah Billingsley, Chloe Sutton, Caroline Diels, Alexa Rich) 54.32; (4) Clinton-Massie (Olivia Carpenter, Morgan Riggers, Alyssa Shockley, Alex Pence) 54.36

400 DASH: (4) Madi Bayless (CM) 1:05.34; (7) Sydney McCord (W) 1:08.36

300 HURDLES: (2) Madison Schuster (W) 48.63; (5) Kaylee Ramsey (CM) 53.48; (6) Talia Billingsley (W) 54.16; (8) Addison Swope (CM) 55.34

800 RUN: (5) Madilyn Brausch (W) 2:42.84

200 DASH: (6) Chloe Sutton (W) 28.78; (7) Makenna Tolliver (W) 28.83

3200 RUN: (4) Madilyn Brausch (W) 12:34.16; (8) Georgia Black (CM) 15:20.92

4×400 RELAY: (4) Wilmington (Sydney McCord, Kenedy Moore, Madison Schuster, Hannah Scott) 4:35.23; (6) Clinton-Massie (Alex Pence, Abigail Crouse, Kennedy Walbe, Kaylee Ramsey) 4:46.71