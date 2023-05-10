Davis powers Clinton-Massie to upset win of Wyoming 15-9

CINCINNATI — After a slow start to the season offensively, Laila Davis has caught fire in recent weeks.

Davis had four hits and drove in five runs Tuesday as N0. 13 Clinton-Massie upset No. 7 Wyoming 15-9 in a Division II South 1 Sectional softball game here at WHS.

“Great job by the girls coming out hitting the first couple of innings and getting us off to a good start,” Massie manager Brandon Lewis said. “We put the ball in play (four strikeouts) through-out the line up which was good to see. We know we have a tough game up next versus Badin and will get back to work to prepare for them.

“In a single elimination tournament it is always good to get past the first round.”

Davis was hitting 9-for-33 on April 18 but has since gone 17-for-23 with 16 RBI, according to the SBAAC website.

Emma Crombie had three hits and a couple of runs batted in while Sydney Doyle drove in three teammates. Doyle has hit in 14 straight games after going hitless against Williamsburg on April 6. She is hitting .655 on the season.

Madi Courson started in the circle for the Falcons and gave way to Doyle who finished the final 3.1 innings.

Clinton-Massie will travel to Joyce Park to meet No. 3 seed Badin 5 p.m. Thursday.

SUMMARY

May 9, 2023

Division II Sectional

@Wyoming HS

Clinton-Massie 15, Wyoming 9

CM^2^2^0^4^5^1^1^(15-16-1)

W^0^0^0^4^1^3^1^(9-16-3)

(15) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Branham 4-3-2-1 Crombie 5-2-3-2 Doyle 2-3-2-3 Davis 5-1-4-5 Green 5-0-2-1 O. Ward 5-1-1-1 M. Ward 4-0-0-0 Courson 3-2-0-0 Neeley 5-3-2-0

2B: CM-Crombie, Davis, Doyle

HBP: CM-Doyle

SB: CM-Neeley

Pitching: Clinton-Massie

SP-Madi Courson

RP-Sydney Doyle (W)