Hurricane overwhelms Knight in tourney tilt 17-1

CINCINNATI —The seeding said Northwest was a better team than Wilmington.

The actual result in Tuesday’s Division II South 2 Sectional game said otherwise.

And loud.

Wilmington scored three runs in the first and never looked back in an easy 17-1 win over Northwest. WHS has won three of its last four games.

The Hurricane (8-11) will get another chance at SBAAC American Division rival New Richmond 5 p.m. Thursday. The game will be played at NRHS.

After a 3-1 start to the season, Northwest is 7-16 and none of those 23 results were closer than nine runs, win or lose.

Lauren Diels was in the circle for WHS and the freshman fanned 10 (two in each inning) while pitching a three-hitter. All of the hits came in the third inning after she had retired the first eight batters in a row. She did not walk a batter.

Toria Willis had three hits and drove in two runs. Danni Riley finished with two hits and three RBI. Lilly Trentman had three hits and drove in two.

SUMMARY

May 9, 2023

@Northwest High School

Wilmington 17, Northwest 1

W^3^6^0^2^5^(17)

NW^0^0^1^0^0^(1)

(17) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Willis 4-1-3-2 Trentman 4-2-3-2 Blackburn 4-2-3-3 Diels 5-2-2-0 Kretchek 2-0-0-1 Murtland 2-1-1-0 Murdock 4-2-2-3 Aplegate 2-0-1-1 Reynolds 1-1-1-0 Wheeler 2-1-1-0 Eltzroth 1-2-1-2 Riley 4-3-3-3

(1) NORTHWEST (ab-r-h-rbi) Deatherage 3-0-1-0 Flantoill 2-0-1-1 Cole 2-0-0-0 Ornelas 2-0-0-0 Flynn 2-0-0-0 Bamberger 2-0-0-0 Freeland 2-0-0-0 Cody 2-0-0-0 Holbrook 2-1-1-0

2B: W-Willis, Trentman, Blackburn, Applegate, Wheeler, Riley

Pitching^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Wilmington

Diels (W)^5^3^1^1^0^10