Lions blank Hurricane, get another league rival in final

NEW RICHMOND — Piper Willis pitched a three-hitter and struck out 12 as No. 1 seed New Richmond blanked Wilmington 9-0 Thursday in a Division II South 2 Sectional softball game at NRHS.

The Lions (22-3) will play SBAAC American Division rival Batavia 5 p.m. May 16 in the sectional title game. In two tournament games, the Bulldogs have upset Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 17-6 and Mercy McAuley 12-11 in nine innings.

Wilmington is 8-12 and does not have any other games on hits schedule.