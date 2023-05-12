Rockets rally late, edge Hurricane 5-4

WILMINGTON — Fayetteville scored three runs in the final two innings Thursday and defeated Wilmington 5-4 in non-league baseball.

The Hurricane (10-11) led 4-2 going to the sixth. The Rockets scored one in the sixth then two in the seventh to win it.

Jayden Tackett is riding a six-game hitting streak and collected three more singles in this one. He is 11-for-18 during the streak and is hitting .508 for the year.

Jake Stephens and Sam Nichols both had a hit and drove in two runs. Keenan Milliner and Landon Flint also had hits.

WHS had walked eight and committed four errors which led to three unearned runs. Nichols pitched the final six innings, striking out nine.