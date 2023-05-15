Clinton Co. Ag Society launches new website

The Clinton County Agricultural Society is announcing the launch of its new website at: https://clintoncountyfairgrounds.com/.

The new site features a sleek design with easy to access information to allow the public to acquire event information, building rental, sponsorship, and information about the annual Clinton County Fair, according to a news release.

“We hope that the public likes the very easy to navigate design that is mobile friendly,” said John Cooper, Clinton County Agricultural Society Board president. “We are very appreciative of the generosity of Air Transport Services Group to sponsor our website.”

The site has information regarding current board members, office contacts, and will also be home for information on the Clinton County Fair schedule, fair book, and entertainment. The modern design is very easy to navigate and provides icon driven information to help draw attention to important information alerts.

Visitors are encouraged to explore the website and sign up to receive email blasts about upcoming events at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, visit www.clintoncountyfairgrounds.com