On May 2, Head Start recognized its “HEROES.” The HERO program matches community members with Head Start children to provide the children with role models who support them through play at the center. This year, 55 of the 85 children had HEROES. The children sang to their HEROES and presented then with certificates of appreciation. The HEROES and children enjoyed snacks together while watching a slide show of their events this year. If you are interested in volunteering for the 23-24 school year, please call Dorothy Campbell at 937-382-8365.

Submitted photo