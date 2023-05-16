WC Community Summer Theatre to present ‘CHICAGO’

Wilmington College-Community Summer Theatre will celebrate its 50th anniversary by presenting Broadway’s longest-running American musical, CHICAGO, with four performances on July 13, 14 and 15, at 7:30 p.m., and July 16, at 2:30 p.m., in the Hugh G. Heiland Theatre, located on Boyd Cultural Arts Center on the campus of Wilmington College.

Also, ticket information will be forthcoming.

CHICAGO is a dazzling and satirical look at fame, justice and the media machine, according to a news release. Set in 1920s Chicago, this “musical vaudeville” follows Roxie Hart, a past-her-prime wannabe celebrity, and her idol, the famed double-murderess and aging nightclub performer, Velma Kelly. When both acquire the same lawyer, tensions mount as they vie for the spotlight and the headlines.

With jazzy music and timeless lyrics by John Kander and Fred Ebb and a fun and engaging book by Ebb and Bob Fosse, CHICAGO is a musical spectacular that is as addictive as gossip tabloids and as unforgettable as any celebrity trial, according to the release.

Directed and designed by Wilmington College theatre professor, J. Wynn Alexander, the production features musical direction by Matt Spradlin, choreography by Cole Haugh and light design by Becky Haines, CHICAGO promises to delight audiences as actors sing and dance their way through the jazz sounds and gangster strong-arming of the 1920s.

Auditions will be held May 21, 22 and 23, at 7:15 p.m., at Heiland Theatre. They are open to anyone 16 years and older. Those interested are required to attend one audition date but are strongly encouraged to attend as many audition dates as possible. For an audition packet and additional details, visit bareboardstheatre.com/auditions.html>.