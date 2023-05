Submitted Photo | WHS Athletic Dept.

Wilmington High School senior Taylor Noszka will continue her academic and athletic career at Ohio Wesleyan University. Noszka earned four All-SBAAC honors her senior year — first-team cross country and soccer, and second team in basketball and track/field. In the photo, from left to right, Michael Noszka, Mike Noszka, Taylor Noszka, Kellie Noszka.