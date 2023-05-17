Edgewood ousts Hurricane from Region 8 tournament

TRENTON — Edgewood took advantage of Wilmington miscues Monday in a 19-6 win in the Ohio High School Athletic Association Region 8 tournament at EHS.

“We had a difficult time getting extra possessions against Edgewood. They had some very talented shooters that tested our defensive unit,” Wilmington coach Adam Shultz said.

Hurricane goals were by Nino Gonzalez (two), Eric Maus (two), Logan Camp (one) and Jon Custis (one). Manny Castillo had the lone WHS assist.

“During the second half, we were not able to stay out of the penalty box,” Shultz lamented. “Several of the non-releasable penalties allowed Edgewood to really open the game up.”

Wilmington finishes its season with a 10-6 record.

“This was an outstanding group of athletes that have helped redirect this program,” said Shultz. “It has been a real pleasure to spend the past three seasons with this unit.”

Wilmington’s annual alumni game will be held 6 p.m. July 1 at Alumni Field.