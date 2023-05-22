SSCC launches online French, Spanish courses

Southern State Community College has announced the launch of its new online French and Spanish language courses, designed for individuals seeking to learn a new language from the comfort and convenience of their own homes. These courses begin on Aug. 21 – the start of the fall semester.

In today’s interconnected world, being multilingual is increasingly advantageous for personal growth, career prospects, and fostering cultural understanding, according to an SSCC news release.

These courses will offer a dynamic and interactive learning experience for the students, the release states. Learners will have the opportunity to develop their listening, speaking, reading, and writing skills through engaging lessons and interactive exercises all while being led by highly qualified and experienced instructors.

Teaching French online courses is Danielle Coulson of Montana. Coulson is a certified French and Psychology instructor originally from Ohio. This upcoming 2023-2024 school year marks her ninth year of teaching overall. She graduated from the University of Cincinnati with her master’s degree in French in 2017. At UC, Coulson taught introductory French courses for two years and did private tutoring. Before UC, she attended The Ohio State University and received her bachelor’s degree in French. She has had the pleasure of studying abroad in Nantes, France, and hopes to one day go back to visit there in the summer months. In her free time, she enjoys cycling classes. Coulson and her husband live active lifestyles, so you will catch them doing anything fun and outdoors!

Teaching Spanish online courses is Professor Germán Alejandro-Díaz of Maryland. Alejandro-Díaz was born in Guayama, a city on the southern coast of the beautiful Caribbean Island of Puerto Rico. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Secondary Education with a minor in History and a master’s degree in Curriculum and Teaching in History from the University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras. He also holds a Master of Arts degree in Romance Languages with a concentration in Spanish and Portuguese from the University of New Orleans. Prof. Alejandro-Díaz has 24 years of experience teaching in high school and 22 years as a university professor. He is currently an Assistant Professor of Spanish at the University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC), serves as a Spanish Instructor for Xtenfer Consulting, Inc. DBA

Feature Languages, and collaborates with the Baltimore Curriculum Project teaching Spanish to parents and teachers in the Baltimore area. Prof. Alejandro-Díaz enjoys poetry, literature, culture, and music during his free time. His passion for history and humanities makes him respect individual and cultural differences. In his lectures, Prof. Alejandro-Díaz promotes the development of critical thinking skills and research, and encourages the development of individual skills by using a teaching approach based on the theory of multiple intelligences. His philosophical-educational thinking is directed by constructivist principles, building a knowledge based on prior knowledge and sharing it with the students in an exchange that enriches both the students and himself.

“I am very pleased and excited to bring back a variety of world languages to the college,” said Southern State’s Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Erika Goodwin. “With the opportunity to do these completely online, we have the advantage of offering a diverse set of instructors to teach these courses.”

Southern State will also be offering Spanish courses through the College Credit Plus Program at Loveland High School in Cincinnati and RULH High School in Ripley. “For high schools that don’t offer these languages, our new online options in Spanish and French provides their students with a new College Credit Plus option,” Goodwin said.

The college will continue to also offer American Sign Language online, face-to-face, and through the College Credit Plus Program as another language course option.

“Exposure to world languages and diverse cultures is a critical component of a quality education and the benefits of language study are well documented. Additionally, my thanks to Dr. Jeff Stahley, associate professor of Spanish at Wilmington College, who has assisted in the oversight of quality and rigor of our language offerings,” Goodwin said.

Those interested in learning more about these courses and signing up are encouraged to call Southern State at 800-628-7722, Ext. 2825.

Fall semester begins Aug. 21 and registration is underway.