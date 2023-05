Wilmington Middle School student John Bean, right, was recognized by Principal Jen Martin at Monday’s Wilmington School Board meeting. He was recognized for successfully performing the Heimlich maneuver on a fellow student who was choking on a mint. John Hamilton | News Journal The Wilmington Middle School Student Council were recognized for their accomplishments and service throughout the school year at Monday’s Wilmington School Board meeting. John Hamilton | News Journal

Wilmington Middle School student John Bean, right, was recognized by Principal Jen Martin at Monday’s Wilmington School Board meeting. He was recognized for successfully performing the Heimlich maneuver on a fellow student who was choking on a mint.

The Wilmington Middle School Student Council were recognized for their accomplishments and service throughout the school year at Monday’s Wilmington School Board meeting.