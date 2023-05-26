Blan officials pass earnings tax

BLANCHESTER — Village officials discussed and passed an earnings tax ordinance on Thursday to fund the Blanchester Police Department.

During the Blanchester Village Council meeting, Mayor John Carman advised attendees they were looking at moving forward with an ordinance he called a “straight-up income tax ordinance.” The ordinance passed with a three-to-one vote.

Council member Tyler McCollister voted against it. Council members William Garner and Joshua Parks were not present. Carman advised they needed a third of the vote of those present at the meeting for approval.

According to the ordinance, the money collected will go to the Blanchester Police Department, and it will be a 1 percent earnings tax.

“The Village’s current tax revenue is not sufficient to bolster the Blanchester Police Department’s ability to effectively protect its residents,” the ordinance states. “Village Council has attempted to pass this Ordinance in the past without declaring an emergency but each time the Ordinance has been repealed by a referendum.”

Carman advised there would be no changes made to it from what it was previously. In June 2022, the council approved a 1 percent earnings tax that would have gone into effect at the beginning of this year. A referendum against the ordinance succeeded with just four votes in the fall of 2022.

“My recommendation, I always say we should probably put it on the ballot. But with the finances where they are, if we put it on the ballot we’re not going to see or know anything until November,” said Carman.

He went on to say that if it fails, they’d look at next year to start over.

This earnings tax will go into effect in September if there is no referendum.

Council member Reilly Hopkins said this was a difficult decision for them to make, due to how the village had been able to operate without an income tax.

“It’s come to that point where there’s just no going forward without one,” said Hopkins. “I understand this may not be the way people want it to go. I absolutely understand that, but it’s not really about the process of how we get there. It’s a matter that we secure this funding for the longevity of this police department. That’s why I can get behind this.”

Council member Tyler McCollister advised he couldn’t support this ordinance at this time. He added that he does believe they need it for the police department.

“I think we need to work to get a better plan together and get some committee involvement to see what it takes to do this,” said McCollister.

A referendum against this ordinance would need to collect signatures to be filed.

