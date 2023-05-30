150th class of Wilmington HS graduates

The 150th graduating class of Wilmington High School graduated on Friday. John Hamilton | News Journal The 150th graduating class of Wilmington High School graduated on Friday. John Hamilton | News Journal The 150th graduating class of Wilmington High School graduated on Friday. John Hamilton | News Journal The 150th graduating class of Wilmington High School graduated on Friday. John Hamilton | News Journal The 150th graduating class of Wilmington High School graduated on Friday. John Hamilton | News Journal The 150th graduating class of Wilmington High School graduated on Friday. John Hamilton | News Journal The 150th graduating class of Wilmington High School graduated on Friday. John Hamilton | News Journal The 150th graduating class of Wilmington High School graduated on Friday. John Hamilton | News Journal The 150th graduating class of Wilmington High School graduated on Friday. John Hamilton | News Journal The 150th graduating class of Wilmington High School graduated on Friday. John Hamilton | News Journal

WILMINGTON — A chapter closed for nearly 200 Wilmington students on Friday, but new beginnings are on the horizon.

On Friday, 193 Wilmington High School students graduated surrounded by loved ones, teachers, and staff at the Wilmington Middle School gymnasium. The Class of 2023 was the 150th group to graduate.

The ceremony featured a special piece of music to celebrate this being the 150th graduating class. A musical piece called “A Heartland Devotion” by Onsby Rose was commissioned for the event by the Wilmington Band Department and Wilmington Foundation. The senior choir also performed a special arrangement of the OneRepublic song “I Lived.”

Wilmington City Schools Superintendent Jim Brady wished the class luck in setting and obtaining their goals in life and careers.

Noah Geggie, the senior class president, included a humorous AI-generated speech but then went on to talk about how great and friendly his classmates are. He also talked about what was next for him and his classmates.

“Graduation is just the beginning of a brand new world,” he said. “There is nothing wrong with finishing a chapter and moving on to the next. “

