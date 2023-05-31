Public meetings

Wilmington City Council to meet

The Wilmington City Council will hold its regular meeting on Thursday, June 1 at 7:30 p.m. in the council chambers on the municipal building second floor, 69 N. South St.

Wilmington Schools BOE to hold board work session

The Wilmington City School Board of Education will have a special board meeting on Monday, June 5 at 4 p.m. for a board work session on finances and new board policy considerations. No action will be taken. The meeting will be held at the Board of Education offices, located at 341 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington. All meetings are open to the public. If you wish to address the board at the meeting concerning this topic, please notify the treasurer, Kim DeWeese, at 937-283-7493 prior to the meeting.