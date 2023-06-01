Ainsley Whitaker received the Jennifer Aubrey Carter Nursing Scholarship for $1,000 at the Blanchester High School annual senior awards ceremony. Submitted photos Zoey Hupp received the Ledford Family Scholarship for $500 at the Blanchester High School annual senior awards ceremony. Submitted photos Kaylee Paugh received a Blanchester Alumni Association scholarship for $1,000 at the Blanchester High School annual senior awards ceremony. Submitted photos Gabe Faulkner received a drama department scholarship for $250 at the Blanchester High School annual senior awards ceremony. Submitted photos Emma Falgner received a Blanchester Alumni Association scholarship for $1,000 at the Blanchester High School annual senior awards ceremony. Submitted photos Bradley Brown received an Iva Jean (Irvin) and Raymond Norman Carnahan Scholarship for the amount of $10,000 per year for four years at the Blanchester High School annual senior awards ceremony. Submitted photos Nathan Campbell received an Iva Jean (Irvin) and Raymond Norman Carnahan Scholarship for the amount of $10,000 per year for four years at the Blanchester High School annual senior awards ceremony. Submitted photos Makayla Lanham received a Harold McLaughlin Engineering Scholarship for $1,000 at the Blanchester High School annual senior awards ceremony. Submitted photos Kaylee Paugh received a drama department scholarship for $500 at the Blanchester High School annual senior awards ceremony. Submitted photos

Blanchester High School held its annual Senior Awards Ceremony on Thursday, May 17.

Several students received recognition and scholarships. Many of these scholarships were funded through gifts to the Blanchester Schools Foundation. This year, the Foundation awarded over $85,000 in scholarships, including the Iva Jean (Irvin) and Raymond Norman Carnahan Scholarship, which is given to students who are pursuing a bachelor’s degree at Wilmington College. The scholarship is for the amount of $10,000 per year for four years, as long as the student is in good standing throughout their college career.

This year, two recipients were selected for this generous scholarship. Erin Whitaker, representing the First National Bank of Blanchester and the Blan Schools Foundation, presented the scholarships to Bradley Brown and Nathan Campbell.

The Blanchester Alumni Association awarded two $1,000 scholarships each year and the recipients of those were Emma Falgner and Kaylee Paugh.

The Harold McLaughlin Engineering Scholarship is a new scholarship this year. Jeffrey Allen set up the scholarship in honor of his grandfather, and he and Bill McLaughlin presented $1,000 to Makayla Lanham.

The Carlton and Carolyn Binkley Scholarship is awarded to a student who will be studying teacher education. This scholarship for $1,000 was awarded to Emma Falgner.

The Jennifer Aubrey Carter Nursing Scholarship was presented by Dr. Jill Garrett, Gay Davis, and Stacy Aubrey Herdman to Ainsley Whitaker for $1,000.

The Ledford Family Scholarship of $500 was presented to Zoey Hupp.

Jenny Hartman presented two awards from the drama department to Gabe Faulkner for $250, and Kaylee Paugh for $500.

The Blanchester Schools Foundation is very proud of these amazing and talented students and wishes them continued success as they pursue their dreams, according to a news release.