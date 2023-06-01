A BPD challenge coin, which was presented to Brian McVey for helping an officer during a recent arrest. Submitted photo Hobbs

BLANCHESTER — The owner of Mak’s Bakery was recognized by the Blanchester Police Department (BPD) for placing himself in danger and helping an officer in need during a recent arrest, according to authorities.

On Friday, May 26, BPD Sgt. Jonathan Petrey was dispatched to Mak’s Bakery, 142 S. Broadway St., on a disturbance call. When he arrived, the business owner, Brian McVey, pointed out the subject in question, according to reports.

When Petrey attempted to stop and question the man — later identified as 28-year-old Dylan Hobbs, of Sabina — he was allegedly non-compliant.

“While attempting to detain Hobbs, he began to physically resist, which led to Sergeant Petrey performing a take-down,” said BPD Chief Robert Houghton. “Hobbs was able to free himself from his grasp by removing his shirt.”

Hobbs got back up on his feet while Petrey was trying get up to his feet, which put Petrey at a disadvantage, reports said.

“Seeing this, Brian McVey ran toward and tackled Hobbs, allowing Sergeant Petrey to gain and keep control of him until the responding Clinton County deputy arrived,” said Houghton. “Even with the assistance of the deputy, Hobbs was still actively resisting, and Brian stepped up again and helped control Hobbs’ legs as he was rolled onto his stomach.”

Petrey and the deputy were reportedly able to secure Hobbs in handcuffs after utilizing a “dry stun” with a Taser.

Hobbs was charged with menacing for his alleged action at Mak’s Bakery, as well as resisting arrest. Additional charges are pending, as witnesses also reported that Hobbs cut the plastic of the greenhouse at Moore’s Garden Court just prior to the incident at Mak’s Bakery, according to BPD.

Hobbs was arraigned Tuesday morning in Clinton County Municipal Court, where he pleaded guilty to the two aforementioned charges. Hobbs was sentenced to 110 days in jail.

Stoughton said McVey’s actions reflect great credit upon himself. Sgt. Petrey awarded McVey with one of the department’s Challenge Coins for going above and beyond to assist the department.

“All of our officers were given a challenge coin to share with the community when they show support to us that is unique, uncommon, or as stated in Brian’s case, above and beyond the call of duty,” said Stoughton. “We thank Brian for being there and placing himself in danger to help our officer keep our community safe.”