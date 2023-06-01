Clinton Co. Municipal Court report

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Judge David Henry currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pleaded guilty or were found guilty between May 22 and May 26:

• Andy Totten, 35, of Wilmington, domestic violence and two counts of child endangerment, sentenced to 540 days in jail (270 days suspended), fined $500, assessed $340 court costs. Totten must take part in supervised probation and have no contact with the domestic violence victim.

• Levi Hollingsworth, 33, of Wilmington, drug instrument possession and obstructing official business, sentenced to 188 days in jail (172 days suspended), assessed $170 court costs. Hollingsworth must take part in supervised probation.

• Ryan Campbell, 30, theft, sentenced to 180 days in jail (166 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Campbell must take part in supervised probation and have no contact with the incident location. A disorderly conduct charge was dismissed.

• Joshua Houser, 38, of Blanchester, complicity, sentenced to 180 days in jail (167 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Houser must commit no further offenses for two years, be monitored by non-reporting probation, and have no contact with the incident location. A driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine charge was dismissed.

• Mariah Mider, 31, trespassing, sentenced to 180 days in jail (170 days suspended), assessed $150 court costs. Mider must take part in supervised probation.

• Jay Gordon, 48, of Blanchester, theft, sentenced to 180 days in jail (174 days suspended), assessed $170 court costs. Gordon must take part in supervised probation and have no contact with the incident location.

• William Fennessy, 29, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (177 days suspended), license suspended from May 19, 2023-May 18, 2024, fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. Fennessy must take part in reporting probation and complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $125 court costs of the fine. Driving privileges will be granted effective June 2. Additional violations including a traffic control device violation, a speeding charge, and a left of center violation were dismissed.

• Dylan Viviano, 24, of Sabina, O.V.I., driving under suspension (DUS), sentenced to 180 days in jail (177 days suspended), license suspended from March 18, 2023-March 17, 2024, fined $750, assessed $340 court costs. ALS terminated. The DUS offense was amended from an O.V.I.-suspension charge. Viviano must take part in supervised probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $125 of the fine. An additional O.V.I., an O.V.I.-suspension charge, a traffic control device violation, and a seat belt violation were dismissed.

• Tyrone Guinn, 41, of Wilmington, obstructing official business and drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 90 days in jail (76 days suspended), fined $350, assessed $170 court costs. Guinn must take part in supervised probation. A trespassing charge was dismissed.

• Joel Harris, 39, of Wilmington, domestic violence, sentenced to 60 days in jail (16 days suspended), assessed $170 court costs. Harris must take part in supervised probation. Harris must have no contact with the victim. A telecommunication harassment charge was dismissed.

• Justin Fox, 39, trespassing, sentenced to 30 days in jail (23 days suspended), fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. Fox must commit no further offenses for two years and must take part in non-reporting probation. $100 will be suspended for time served.

• Minor Fouse Jr., 58, of Washington Court House, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 16 days in jail, assessed $170 court costs.

• Melissa Hockett, 38, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an assault charge.

• Brian Colvin, 27, of Knoxville, driving under suspension-financial and going 103 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $230, assessed $170 court costs. A distracted driver charge was dismissed.

• April Hawkins, 35, of Washington Court House, drug paraphernalia, fined $50, assessed $170 court costs. The contraband was destroyed.

• Jody Shoemaker, 49, of Sabina, marijuana possession, fined $30, assessed $170 court costs. The contraband was destroyed.

• Jesse Lawson, 23, of Milford, no fishing license, assessed $170 court costs.

• Marnisha Burgess, 24, of Milford, going 103 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $195 court costs. The case was waived by Burgess.

• Andrew Thompson, 18, of Wilmington, marijuana possession. Sentencing has been stayed. A drug paraphernalia charge has been dismissed.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574