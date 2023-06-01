Recently, a total of four baskets filled with snacks, drinks, candies, and fruits were delivered to the Clinton-Warren, Wilmington, and Chester Township fire departments, by Clinton-Massie students. Submitted photos Clinton-Massie National Honor Society students extend gratitude to local first responders as they present a basket of snacks. Submitted photos Clinton-Massie National Honor Society students show their appreciation for local first responders by delivering baskets filled with essential supplies. Submitted photos

CLARKSVILE — The Clinton-Massie National Honor Society (NHS) has been making significant contributions to the community through various initiatives, according to a news release.

Recently, the NHS undertook a commendable effort to support local first responders by providing them with essential food supplies. A total of four baskets filled with snacks, drinks, candies, and fruits were delivered to the Clinton-Warren, Wilmington, and Chester Township fire departments, showing appreciation for their dedicated service.

In addition to supporting first responders, the Honor Society extended their gratitude to the teachers at Clinton-Massie High School by presenting them with a special basket. The thoughtful gesture aimed to acknowledge the educators’ dedication and commitment to providing quality education to students.

The NHS has also been actively engaged in fundraising activities, with the recent “Penny Wars” capturing the enthusiasm and generosity of the student body. This highly-popular event witnessed students coming together to raise an impressive sum of over $1,700. The funds collected will be utilized to cover the NHS’s national dues and support the Way to Battle Foundation.

The proceeds from the Penny Wars will contribute to the Way to Battle Foundation, an organization that provides stuffed animals known as “Battle Pups” to children battling cancer. These furry companions offer comfort and support to children undergoing challenging treatments, serving as constant companions during their fight against the disease. For more information about the Way to Battle Foundation and their initiatives, interested individuals can visit their official website at [https://www.waytobattle.com/].

Expressing appreciation for the students’ and teachers’ generosity, Clinton-Massie schools would like to thank all those who participated in the fundraising activities and donated to the cause. The substantial amount raised will help support the noble objectives of the NHS and make a positive impact in the lives of children fighting cancer. In a friendly competition, Mr. Phipps’ class emerged victorious in the Penny Wars, earning them a catered lunch from Olive Garden as a reward.

