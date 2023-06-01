Matt Baker

Following seven years as superintendent of Clinton-Massie Local Schools (CMLS), Matt Baker is leaving his position to become “head of school” at Dayton Christian (DC) School, according to a news release.

Baker announced his resignation from CMLS at an April 17 school board meeting.

“Dayton Christian has experienced incredible growth in the past three years as we’ve remained committed to Biblical truths and enhanced our focus on academic excellence, both of which families are increasingly seeking,” said Chris Brown, chairman of DC’s Board of Trustees, in a news release. “From a strong group of candidates, Matt stood out as the leader ready to advance the gospel and DC’s mission throughout Greater Dayton.”

Baker has more than 20 years of experience in public K-12 education as a dean of students, lead teacher, assistant principal, principal and coach. Baker will assume his role on July 1.

As Baker embarks on this new chapter in his career, he expressed gratitude for the opportunity to lead Dayton Christian School.

Baker said, “My family and I are blessed beyond measure to start the next chapter of our lives at Dayton Christian School. I am thankful to the Board of Trustees and all parties involved in the hiring process. With the leading of the Holy Spirit, we will see souls saved and achieve excellence in academics, athletics, and the arts.”

The Clinton-Massie Local School Board has initiated the interview process to appoint a new superintendent, narrowing down the pool of candidates to five individuals. The board has scheduled second round interviews for June 8 and anticipates reaching a final decision shortly thereafter.