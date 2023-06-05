Multiple fire departments and emergency services were called to a fire in Blanchester on Friday. John Hamilton | News Journal Multiple fire departments and emergency services were called to a fire in Blanchester on Friday. John Hamilton | News Journal Multiple fire departments and emergency services were called to a fire in Blanchester on Friday. Provided by the Blanchester Marion Township Fire Department

BLANCHESTER — Multiple fire departments responded to a village fire on Friday.

At around 5 p.m., the Blanchester Marion Township Fire Department was dispatched to the China Dragon restaurant on East Main Street after receiving a call of heavy smoke coming out the back of the building.

The Jefferson Township Fire Department, Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District, Wilmington Fire Department, Blanchester EMS, and Harlan Township (Warren County) were called in to assist.

Charlie Pell, safety officer for the Blanchester Marion Township Fire Department, told the News Journal that since this was a commercial fire, it will be investigated by the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office.

“There were no injuries, the fire was contained within an hour,” said Pell.

He added that only the restaurant structure was damaged. No other structures were affected by the fire.

The fire department wishes to thank the staff of Ignition BBQ for providing the crews with dinner, the Blanchester United Dairy Farmers for donating water and ice, and the Blanchester EMS (and others) for handing the water out to the firefighters.

