Community Calendar

Upcoming public events in Clinton County include:

Catholic Charities to hold Food for All Mobile Pantry

On Thursday, June 8, the Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio Food for All Mobile Pantry will be at Blanchester Church of Christ, 911 Cherry St., Blanchester. The Food for All Mobile Pantry is open to all community residents who qualify under the TEFAP eligibility guidelines. The guidelines require the household income to be less than 200% the federal poverty line. Food will be distributed from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Please bring a photo ID and a recent dated piece of mail with your current address. Any questions, or if you wish to volunteer, please contact April Hoak at 513-672-3720. This event is sponsored by Catholic Charities of Southwestern Ohio, local churches, the Free Store Foodbank and community volunteers.

New Sabina Industries blood drive set for June 13

The New Sabina Industries – Nippon Seiki Ohio community blood drive is set for Tuesday, June 13 from noon-4 p.m. at 12555 US Highway 22, Sabina. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the Donor Time app. Everyone who registers to donate receives the “Sunshine & Saving Lives” beach towel and is automatically entered in the June 5-17 drawings to win two tickets to the 42nd annual Country Concert ’23 July 6-8 in Fort Loramie.

Community blood drive set for June 14

The Clinton Memorial Hospital Regional Health System is holding its monthly Wilmington community blood drive on Wednesday, June 14 from noon to 6:30 p.m. at 610 W. Main St. in Wilmington. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the Donor Time app. Everyone who registers to donate receives the “Sunshine & Saving Lives” beach towel and is automatically entered in the June 5-17 drawings to win two tickets to the 42nd annual Country Concert ’23 July 6-8 in Fort Loramie.

Community blood drive in Blanchester scheduled

A Blanchester community blood drive is set for Thursday, June 15 from 2:30-6:30 p.m. at the Blanchester Church of Christ, 911 Cherry St. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the Donor Time app. Everyone who registers to donate receives the “Sunshine & Saving Lives” beach towel and is automatically entered in the June 5-17 drawings to win two tickets to the 42nd-annual Country Concert ’23 July 6-8 in Fort Loramie.