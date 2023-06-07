Stanley Chesney pictured working his rubix cube. Submitted photo

The Pork Pride 4-H Club met at Cuba Friends Church on Sunday, June 3. There were 21 in attendance.

President Stanley Chesney called the meeting to order at 6:06 p.m. Hannah Huff led us in the Pledge of Allegiance and Jacob Furnish led us in the 4-H Pledge. Judy Hatfield gave the secretary’s report. Gregary Achtermann gave the treasurer’s report.

Chesney told that our Buffalo Wild Wings fundraiser will be on Monday, June 12 from 4 to 8 p.m. and we still need approval for our Fiesta Veracruz fundraiser on Wednesday, June 21 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Hatfield talked about a fundraiser at Fiesta Veracruz, the fair schedule, cloverbud cooking challenge, sewing and cooking challenge, Christmas gift wrapping contest, multi county cloverbud camp, cloverbud camp, Skillathon, prince/princess contest, Day in the Ring mentors, fair theme, livestock judging team, and livestock judges.

Terry Hatfield also told the members to bring their projects books to the next meeting.

Chesney did a demonstration on a rubix cube. Members messed up the cube and timed Stanley on putting it back correctly. Stanley can put it back correctly in 2 ½ minutes. Stanley did a good job on his demonstration.

The group decided to do games at our next meeting instead of demonstrations.

The next meeting will be on Sunday, June 25 at 6 p.m. Elaina Chesney will do the Pledge of Allegiance; Gregary Achtermann will do the 4-H Pledge; and Gregary Achtermann will provide snacks.

The meeting adjourned at 7 p.m. The group then enjoyed the wonderful snacks provided by the Chesney family.