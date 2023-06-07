Port Authority named a ‘Best Workplace’ for fourth year

WILMINGTON — For the fourth year in a row, the Clinton County Port Authority has been selected by Ohio Business Magazine as a “Best Workplace in Ohio.”

The magazine’s annual program recognizes workplaces in a variety of categories, with the Port Authority honored as a government entity with fewer than 50 employees, according to a news release. Nominations, which were submitted in May, collected information about employee engagement, benefits, and awards and recognitions. A committee compiled by the magazine selected the winners.

“The Clinton County Port Authority does impactful work for our county and region in a collaborative and open environment every day,” said Alex Beres, Clinton County Port Authority executive director. “The ‘Best Workplaces’ nod is just a public recognition of why my colleagues and I so value our work and our team.”

In all, 67 Ohio businesses were included in the rankings in categories based on size (companies with fewer than 50 employees, with 50 to 200 employees, and with more than 200 employees) and type of business (public, private, partnership, nonprofit, and government). The Clinton County Port Authority was the only business recognized in Clinton County, and one of only two government entities in the state recognized. The statewide winners included businesses in retail, professional services, healthcare, dining, personal care, education, and entertainment.

“Each year, the number of quality workplaces recognized by Ohio Business Magazine has increased and we are grateful to continue to be included in this ‘Best’ list for a fourth year,” said Beth Huber, associate director of the Clinton County Port Authority. “The support of our board has always been significant, and this past year it has made a world of difference for our workplace.”

“Ohio is as full of successful and diverse workplaces as it is brimming with vibrant, unique communities,” stated Ohio Business Magazine in the article announcing the winners. “The ‘Best Workplaces in Ohio’ award demonstrates what makes the state a great place to work.”

The summer edition of the magazine is available online at ohiobusinessmag.com, and highlights many of the companies and institutions recognized as Best Workplaces, including the Port Authority.

About the Clinton County Port Authority

The Clinton County Port Authority is a special purpose government formed to operate transportation infrastructure and lead economic development efforts. Designated by Clinton County, the City of Wilmington, and the CIC of Wilmington as the lead economic development agency for the county, it coordinates with the Dayton Development Coalition and JobsOhio to attract jobs to, and retain jobs in, the area. It owns and operates the Wilmington Air Park, an integrated aviation and logistics business park located on 1,900 acres with nearly three million square feet of industrial, office and hangar space, which was named Best Airport in Ohio in 2020, 2021, and 2022. Learn more at www.ChooseClintonCountyOH.org.