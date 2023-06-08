Community Calendar

Upcoming public events in Clinton County include:

Calvary Baptist Church to host VBS

Calvary Baptist Church, 1920 State Route 22 West, will hold its Vacation Bible School for kindergarten-eighth grade, Sunday-Thursday, June 11-15 at 6:30 p.m. There is no charge for this event.

New Sabina Industries blood drive set for June 13

The New Sabina Industries – Nippon Seiki Ohio community blood drive is set for Tuesday, June 13 from noon-4 p.m. at 12555 US Highway 22, Sabina. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the Donor Time app. Everyone who registers to donate receives the “Sunshine & Saving Lives” beach towel and is automatically entered in the June 5-17 drawings to win two tickets to the 42nd annual Country Concert ’23 July 6-8 in Fort Loramie.

Community blood drive set for June 14

The Clinton Memorial Hospital Regional Health System is holding its monthly Wilmington community blood drive on Wednesday, June 14 from noon to 6:30 p.m. at 610 W. Main St. in Wilmington. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the Donor Time app. Everyone who registers to donate receives the “Sunshine & Saving Lives” beach towel and is automatically entered in the June 5-17 drawings to win two tickets to the 42nd annual Country Concert ’23 July 6-8 in Fort Loramie.

Community blood drive in Blanchester scheduled

A Blanchester community blood drive is set for Thursday, June 15 from 2:30-6:30 p.m. at the Blanchester Church of Christ, 911 Cherry St. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the Donor Time app. Everyone who registers to donate receives the “Sunshine & Saving Lives” beach towel and is automatically entered in the June 5-17 drawings to win two tickets to the 42nd-annual Country Concert ’23 July 6-8 in Fort Loramie.