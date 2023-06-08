Memorial Day is not just a day off or a reason to barbecue and surround yourself around family. Memorial Day is an official holiday to honor those who lost their lives while defending our country. Several members of the East Clinton FFA chapter understood that and had the opportunity to honor them locally: Lees Creek, New Vienna, and Sabina. One member from each town gave the Gettysburg Address, another shared a “Veteran’s Poem,” and one would be an escort. The speakers from that morning were also 2023-24 officers for the local chapter. They ended their day by traveling out to Long’s Retreat where they stayed in cabins, planned out the whole school year together, partnering up for team building, and enjoyed swimming, go-karting, and mini-golf.

Submitted photo