Mary Beth Jones

Wilmington Christian Academy has named Mary Beth Jones as the principal for the 2023-2024 school year.

Jones is not a stranger to the Wilmington community as she grew up in Lynchburg and attended Wilmington College to earn her bachelor’s degree, according to a news release. She later went on to earn her master’s degree in educational supervision and an administrative license from the University of Dayton, in addition to an elementary education license from Wright State University.

Jones spent many years in the Greeneview Local School District, Jamestown, where she began as a health and physical education teacher, and later as an administrator for the remainder of her tenure. She has also served as a certified athletic trainer and a coach of junior high volleyball and basketball during her early years at Greeneview.

Jones said that she has a passion for the Lord and for teaching and molding children’s lives. When offered the position, she answered, “It would be an honor to serve at WCA.” She also shared that she is eager to pursue growth at the Wilmington Christian Academy both academically as well as spiritually.

“The Wilmington Christian Academy Board is thrilled to have Jones join the staff this year,” the release states. “She brings years of experience and a heart to serve both God and our school.”