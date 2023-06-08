The Wilmington PM Rotary Club will be hosting an open house and information session this evening at 6 p.m. at Charlie’s Cast and Crew, which is located at the Murphy Theatre (50 W. Main St.)

The group will be serving light refreshments and the theatre bar and concessions stand will also be open. There will also be a presentation on some of the organization’s past events, and upcoming projects for the community.

PM Rotary (formerly AM Rotary Club) has provided service and leadership opportunities to the Wilmington and Clinton County communities for a quarter of a century.

For more information, please reach out to Wilmington PM Rotary Club president, Michael Allbright, [email protected] or 937-974-7901.