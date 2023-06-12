Clinton Co. Sheriff’s Office reports

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 39-year-old Blanchester female for allegedly being a fugitive from justice at 7 a.m. on May 23 at a residence on State Route 133 North in Marion Township. According to the report, deputies were dispatched to the residence in reference to a female that was reportedly trespassing. Dispatch indicated the owner wasn’t home and they had called the Sheriff’s Office requesting the suspect be removed. The suspect was found sitting on the back patio. She told deputies the owner was her boyfriend, her name was on the lease agreement and had lived at the residence for two years. Dispatch indicated the suspect was wanted through the Wisconsin State Department of Corrections, Parole and Probation. According to the report, she had an active warrant for a probation violation. Dispatch advised the suspect’s original charge was listed as “sell of heroin.” The suspect was taken into custody.

• Deputies arrested a 38-year-old Wilmington male for alleged domestic violence and criminal damaging at 11:53 p.m. on June 7 at a McGuinn Road residence in Union Township. According to the report, a 57-year-old male – a relative of the suspect – was the victim. The report indicates he was not injured. A bedroom door frame was damaged. No drugs or alcohol were suspected to be involved.

• At 3:55 p.m. on May 26, a 25-year-old Wilmington male reported someone stole their handgun from his garage on Katy’s Lane in Wilmington/Chester Township. The weapon was listed as Sig Sauer P320 Spectre.

• At 3:27 p.m. on May 25, a business on State Route 128 West in Midland reported over $1,200 was missing. The business indicated they had no record of it being deposited. No further information was listed.

• At 2:51 p.m. on June 7, deputies received a report of a U-haul trailer rented on April 29 was never returned. The report lists the 6400 block of State Route 730 was listed as the incident location. A 50-year-old male from Dadeville, Alabama was listed as a suspect.

