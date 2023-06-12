Bill Martin gave a presentation on the criminal justice system at a recent 3M Club meeting. Submitted photo

Bill Martin gave a presentation on the criminal justice system at the June 5 meeting of the 3M Club, which hosts speakers with various expertise every other Monday at 9 a.m. at Ohio Living Cape May in Wilmington.

For more information about the 3M Club, future speakers, or to inquire about presenting or being added to its email list, contact Martin at [email protected]

Coffee and pastries are provided by Ohio Living Cape May. For more information about Ohio Living Cape May, go to www.ohioliving.org.

Real Change Wilmington representatives Dustin Pearce and Emily Spencer will be the presenters on Monday, June 19.