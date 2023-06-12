ODOT provides weekly construction update

Through the week ending June 17: The following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Clinton County. All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.

CONTINUING IMPACT

I-71 Bridge Replacement – Bridge replacement on I-71 over Anderson Fork and Grassy Fork, between the S.R. 134 overpass and the Greene County line. Traffic has been shifted and is being maintained in two lanes in both direction; additional, intermittent single-lane closures may be in effect through the work zone, including the following:

Single-lane closures will be in effect in both directions from 8 p.m. each night to 9 a.m. the following day, Sunday, June 4, through Friday, June 23.

NEW IMPACTS

S.R. 28 Paving – Between U.S. 68 and South High Street/Jonesboro Road in the community of Jonesboro. Preliminary work has begun in advance of paving. Throughout construction, traffic will be maintained by flaggers daily from approximately 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The entire project is scheduled to be completed by late fall 2023.

S.R. 73 Culvert Replacement – Over a tributary to Cowan Creek, located between Murphy Road and Accommodation Road. Single-lane restrictions may be in effect during daytime, working hours, and traffic will be maintained by flaggers as needed. S.R. 73 is closed through early July, and traffic is being detoured by way of S.R. 350, S.R. 134 and Airborne Road; a local detour will be maintained by way of Clark, Steele, Farmers and Accommodation roads. The entire project is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2023.

CONTINUING IMPACTS

C.R. 87 (Davids Drive) Pavement Rehabilitation – Reconstruction of Davids Drive, between S.R. 134 and Ollinger Circle near the Wilmington Christian Academy. Northbound traffic from S.R. 134 will be maintained in one lane, with intermittent restrictions in effect daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Southbound Davids Drive is closed, and motorists are being detoured via Progress Drive and Airborne Road to S.R. 134. All work is scheduled to be completed in late fall of 2023.

S.R. 73 Bridge Replacement – Over Cowan Creek, east of the junction with Antioch Road. Traffic will be maintained in one lane with the use of temporary signals. In addition to the structure on S.R. 73, crews will be rehabilitating the bridge on S.R. 380 over Buck Run, just south of the Greene County line; however, a date to start construction at this structure has yet to be determined. All work is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2023.

S.R. 73/380 Intersection Improvement – Widening and turn-lane construction at the intersection of S.R. 73/S.R. 380, just southwest of the city of Wilmington. Traffic will be maintained in 11-foot lanes in each direction and with the use of flaggers as needed during daytime, working hours. The entire project is scheduled to be completed in October 2023.

S.R. 350 Resurfacing – Between S.R. 730 and U.S. 68. Single-lane closures will be in effect daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Traffic will be maintained in one lane with the use of flaggers. All work is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2023.

S.R. 380 Paving – Between S.R. 73 and U.S. 22/S.R. 3. Preliminary work has begun in advance of paving. Throughout construction, traffic will be maintained by flaggers daily from approximately 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The entire project is scheduled to be completed by late fall 2023.

U.S. 22 (Rombach Avenue) Intersection Improvement/Resurfacing – On Rombach Avenue, between Eastside Drive and the Wilmington corporation limit near the S.R. 73 interchange. Crews have minor finishing work to complete, and there should be little to no impact to traffic. All work is anticipated to be completed in late spring or early summer of 2023.