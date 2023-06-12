MARIETTA, OHIO — Marietta College’s Logan Osborne, of Wilmington, has been named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s High Honors List.

Any full-time Marietta College student completing at least 15 credit hours with a grade point average of 3.75 or better in a given semester is recognized as a Dean’s High Honors List student for that semester.

Osborne, who is majoring in art at Marietta, is a graduate of Wilmington High School.

Located in Marietta, Ohio, at the confluence of the Muskingum and Ohio rivers, Marietta College is a four-year liberal arts college.