Clinton Co. Health District food inspections

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health District and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health District by calling 937-382-3829

Cape May Retirement, 175 Cape May Drive, Wilmington.

• The ice machine apron had some debris. The person in charge stated that all ice machines will be cleaned by the end of the week.

Clinton County Seniors Services, 717 North Nelson Ave., Wilmington.

• Found stemo stored above food contact surfaces on shelf upon entrance to the kitchen. They were asked to be moved to the bottom shelf to prevent contamination.

• Found opened items in cooler. The report indicates a carton of half and half and a container of cut ham. The report indicates they needed to have “date mark and discard date” reflected on it. The person in charge is aware of this.

The Fishing Pole Bait Shop, 5071 W SR 350, Clarksville.

• Found a cleaner in a restroom on the top shelf without a label. The business was asked to label it to prevent misuse. The person in charge was made aware to label it or discard it.

Falcon Village Pizza, 383 W. Main St., Clarksville.

• Found “raw shell eggs stored” above ready to eat foods. The person in charge moved to prevent “accidental biological contamination.”

• Found mozzarella cheese in first door of Victory cooler at 46 degree Fahrenheit. The business was asked to call for service and move product to “control growth of bacteria.”

• Found unlabeled chemical spray bottle. The person in charge was asked to label it to prevent misuse.

• Hand washing sink, near the three comp sink, had “an item in it,” no soap and no towels. The business was asked to set up a hank sink and use only for hand washing.