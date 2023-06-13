Art by Molly Boatman Photos submitted by Molly Boatman Art by Molly Boatman Photos submitted by Molly Boatman Molly Boatman at last year’s “Poetic Visions of Mackinac Island” Art & Poetry exhibition. Photos submitted by Molly Boatman

Local artist and graphic designer, Molly Boatman, 26, has for the second year been chosen for the exclusive “Poetic Visions of Mackinac Island” Art & Poetry exhibition. The exhibit is on display at the Center for the Arts at Mission Point Resort, One Lakeshore Drive, Mackinac Island, Michigan, from June – October.

“Poetic Visions” is a visual arts and poetry exhibition open to adults nationwide. The exhibit showcases photographs of the island and surrounding area with a coordinating poem.

The Mackinac Arts Council sponsors the annual exhibition to celebrate the beauty of Mackinac while providing island students and professionals with an opportunity to share their creative vision of the island. The goal is to demonstrate the importance and value of the visual and written arts.

The artist reception, exhibit opening, and awards ceremony will be held on Monday, July 10 at 2 pm.

The awards are judged by a rotating panel of accomplished Michigan artists and poets. This year’s jurors include: Kristine Granger (art), visual arts instructor/coordinator, Bay College, Escanaba, Mich., and Sue Allen (poetry), published author, poet, and retired English teacher, Mackinac Island.

The jurors will bestow an Award of Excellence for one artist and one poet in each category and together, they will select a Best of Show Award. The Best of Show Award is based on the quality of the art and poetry as well as how they work together to portray Mackinac Island.

This year, Boatman’s photographs are four of only 41 featured in the exhibit. Boatman is a local graphic designer and photographer. She attended college at the Modern College of Design, Kettering, Ohio, and currently owns and operates her own business – “Molly Boatman Dot Com.”

To see more of her work, visit Mollyboatman.com or view in-person images of Mackinac and Clinton County at Sugartree Mill Co. or Strength & Dignity Boutique — both located in downtown Wilmington. To view her work out-of-state, visit My Front Porch or Benjamins — both located on Mackinac Island Michigan.