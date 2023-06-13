Matt McFadden was the hole in one winner at the Operation Cherrybend Heroes Golf Classic Fundraiser. He won a putter donated by American Equipment Services. Photos submitted by Beth Ellis The Merchants National Bank first place winning team. From left, Rodney Carruthers, Nikki Custis, Gabby Wedding, and Chad Beam. Photos submitted by Beth Ellis

GREENFIELD — Operation Cherrybend of Wilmington hosted the fourth-annual Heroes Golf Classic Fundraiser at Buckeye Hills Country Club on May 26. The outing was full with 27 teams for a total of 108 golfers. Participants enjoyed various fundraising games and All Good Stuff Food Truck catered the event, according to a news release.

Matt McFadden had a hole-in-one on hole #3 to win a putter donated by American Equipment Services.

Merchants National Bank team won first place, followed by second place, J&K Rentals, and third, ACV Auctions.

The board of directors announced the headliner for the Sept. 15 Heroes concert will be country legend, Tracy Lawrence.

A great time was had by all while raising funds to benefit veteran outreach battling the effects of PTSD, according to the news release. Thank you to title sponsor ATSG for their continued support of veteran outreach.

The mission of Operation Cherrybend is to appreciate veterans for their courage, selflessness and sacrifice to our country. Through outdoor adventures and recreation, community engagement events, and music, Operation Cherrybend strives to build a veteran network and provide a community of veterans and civilians banded together to fight the effects of PTSD and veteran suicide. It also hopes to educate the general public about the trials and challenges of wounded veterans, and veterans in general.

Twenty-two American veterans commit suicide daily, according to the news release.