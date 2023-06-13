Special Olympians Special Olympians Special Olympians Special Olympians Special Olympians Special Olympians Special Olympians

The Clinton County Special Olympics Track and Field Championship was held Friday at Alumni Field.

The Warren County Special Olympics team and Fayette County Special Olympics team provided “friendly competition,” according to a press release.

Sponsors of the event were Ferno Washington, Rose & Dobyns, Guardian Storage, GO Concepts, Greater Tomorrow Health Urgent Care, Carrie Zeigler State Farm Insurance, Ohio Living Cape May, Sugartree Ministries, Royal Z Lanes, Gano Law Offices, Kona Ice, Kiwanis, Cheryl and Bart Powell, Wal-Mart, Dominos Pizza, Huhtamaki, American Legion Post 179 and Wilmington Church of God, SURGE.

Wilmington High School and athletic director Troy Diels hosted the event with track and field team members and coaches Eileen Grosse, Karen Heslop and Chris Reynolds helping out, the press release stated.

Eric Guindon of the Clinton County Youth Council and Emily Stephens were the emcee and top assistant for the event, the release said.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department and Wilmington City Police Department, along with parole offices, volunteered their time to support the athletes competing.

“Thank you to all of our athletes, fans, family members, providers, volunteers and sponsors who came out and made this event so much fun,” said Latasha Ruddle in the press release.