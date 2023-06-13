Steed wins SOPGA Junior Tour event at Pipestone

MIAMISBURG — Andy Steed scored another win Wednesday in the Pipestone Junior Classic.

Steed and Grant Tabar finished at 4-over par with Steed gaining the win with a scorecard playoff.

Logan Miller was 12th in the tournament while Owen Goodwin finished 17th.

Steed, Miller and Goodwin are all students at Clinton-Massie High School.

In 10 tournaments this season in the Southern Ohio PGA Junior Tour, Steed has won three times and finished in the top five in nine events.

Steed leads the SOPGA Junior Tour player of the year standings by a wide margin.