Newly-appointed executive director of Clinton Metropolitan Housing Authority, Nathan Blatchley, discusses affordable housing initiatives with Jane Newkirk, director of Clinton County Community Action, during the commissioners’ meeting on Wednesday. Serena Hammond | News Journal photo

WILMINGTON — During the county commissioners’ meeting on Wednesday, June 14, Thomas Breckel, director of Clinton County Emergency Management Agency, put forth a proposal for the establishment of a community-based organization aimed at providing assistance to first responders during long-duration or major emergency responses.

Breckel emphasized that the intention is not for the organization members to directly engage in firefighting or law enforcement activities. Instead, their role would focus on supporting responders in various ways.

Breckel highlighted specific instances from the past year, such as the fire suppression foam release at Hangar 1006 and the Smith Road response, where responders had to endure challenging environmental conditions for extended periods. He emphasized the potential value of having individuals on-site to mediate temperatures, provide shaded areas for breaks, facilitate re-hydration, and ensure responders maintain adequate blood sugar levels to make sound decisions without being adversely affected by hunger.

The proposed organization’s primary objectives include enhancing responder safety, providing rest and relief to the responders. Breckel said, “It would be a group that shows up on scene, and helps keep the responders safe, or safer.”

Additionally, Breckel mentioned the opportunity to train volunteers to recognize warning signs or symptoms that may indicate potential issues for responders both on and off the scene, contributing to their overall well-being.

The organization would not be equipped with emergency vehicles or engage in emergency response activities. Instead, its focus would solely revolve around attending to the welfare of responders during their breaks and periods between response activities.

The organization’s involvement would be limited to events like the recent grain bin incident in March, and therefore, its formation would require the establishment of a board responsible for legal aspects and membership. Breckel emphasized that the organization would operate solely on private funding and not rely on taxpayer dollars. The board would represent various jurisdictions within Clinton County, and community-minded individuals are being sought to ensure broad representation.

Breckel expressed the hope of holding the organization’s first meeting in July, during which important considerations would be presented. The commissioners were encouraged to identify potential members who could be appointed during their July meeting. The aim is to have the organization operational by September, with an initial time commitment of a few hours per month expected from board members, subject to further discussion and agreement.

Commissioner Brenda K. Woods inquired about the anticipated volunteer hours, to which Breckel responded that initially, “If we’re talking about a board member, I’m thinking initially a couple hours a month. That schedule will be determined by the board. We’re doing as much stuff as we can up front.”

Commissioner Mike McCarty assured that they would discuss the matter further upon president Kerry R. Steed’s return and expressed confidence in finding suitable individuals to contribute to the organization.

Also at the meeting:

The board had the opportunity to meet Nathan Blatchley, the newly-appointed executive director at Clinton Metropolitan Housing Authority. He has also been the director at Hocking Metropolitan Housing Authority since 2011. Blatchley assumed the director position in May, succeeding Kathy Collins, who is still assisting with the transition process. With a background in public housing since the late 2000s, Blatchley initially focused on the development, creation, and rehabilitation of affordable housing.

Blatchley’s primary goal for the agency is to ensure its diversification and stability, addressing the housing needs of the community. He emphasized that affordable housing is not solely based on income, but rather on affordability. Whether it is a homeless person or someone starting their life, if they cannot afford suitable housing, their ability to participate in the community is directly impacted. Blatchley believes that addressing housing is one of the key factors for a successful community, alongside education, workforce training, access to food and jobs.

The area faces significant housing challenges, although not as severe as in some other parts of the state. However, Blatchley said the shortage of available units affects people’s ability to rent housing regardless of income. Blatchley requested that the commissioners reach out to the senator ahead of the Ohio State Senate budget vote Thursday. The $100 million for affordable housing support, which the governor and state representatives endorsed, was removed from the Senate bill. Blatchley urged the commissioners to request its reinstatement or vote against the bill. He stressed that the $100 million represents the potential development of around 20,000 units across the state over the next two years. Blatchley said that without this state funding, the existing housing crisis will worsen.

Blatchley acknowledged that Clinton Metropolitan Housing Authority is a relatively small agency with limited resources, but seeks partnerships with organizations such as Community Action, regional planning, and port authorities, as well as other developers, to address housing needs.

The agency also recognizes the pressing issue of homelessness and the need for permanent supportive housing. At Hocking, they have worked diligently over the last 10 years to allocate resources for permanent supportive housing, but without sufficient funding, the problem will persist. Blatchley stressed the importance of addressing permanent supportive housing to ensure that homeless individuals receive the necessary support before transitioning into traditional rental situations.

Blatchley also discussed the impact of interest rates on housing development, stating that current rates have hindered progress both in the state and the country. He hopes for a return to a more “builder-friendly” environment within the next year or two. Overall, Blatchley expressed his commitment to Clinton County and believes that with time and sustained effort, significant improvements can be made to address the county’s housing challenges.