CLARKSVILLE — The Clinton-Massie Local Schools Board of Education has selected David Moss to serve as the district’s next superintendent effective Aug. 1.

Moss will replace Matt Baker, who recently resigned as superintendent of the district. Baker served the district as superintendent for seven years.

“The Clinton-Massie Local Schools Board of Education is looking forward to working with Mr. Moss in the capacity of Superintendent and moving the district forward, “ said board president Jeremy Lamb in a news release. “Mr. Moss has been part of the district for the past six years starting in a technology capacity and moving closer to student achievement while taking on district level administrative duties over the last few years. The Board values Mr. Moss’ knowledge of the day-to-day functions of the district, his relationships with staff, and his familiarity with the district’s strategic plan. The Board looks forward to working with Mr. Moss, the district administrative team, and our dedicated staff to close student achievement gaps and keep Clinton-Massie Local Schools on track with our strategic plan. CMLSD has a very high bar of what we consider success, and the Board believes that Mr. Moss can lead our district, setting the bar of success at new heights.”

Moss said, “I am both incredibly excited and deeply humbled to accept the role as the next Superintendent of Clinton-Massie Local Schools. It is an honor and privilege to have been chosen by the Board of Education to serve in this important role, and I am grateful for the trust and confidence they have placed in me. I am eager to work collaboratively with parents, teachers, staff, students, and community partners to ensure the continued growth and success of every student in our district.

“In the coming weeks and months, I look forward to engaging with each of you, listening to your thoughts, concerns, and aspirations for our district. Through open dialogue and constructive feedback, we will chart a course that reflects our collective wisdom, celebrates our successes, and addresses the challenges that lie ahead. As we begin this new journey together, I promise to approach my role with integrity, transparency, and a student-centered focus. Every child deserves a high-quality education that nurtures their talents, cultivates their passions, and prepares them for a future full of opportunities. I believe that by fostering strong relationships, promoting open communication, and embracing a culture of collaboration, we can create an educational environment that equips and inspires each student for success.

“Clinton-Massie is a wonderful place with special people. Mr. Marty Kreider, salutatorian of the Clinton-Massie Class of 2023, reminded his classmates in his speech at graduation this past May that ‘a small school does not mean small dreams.’ I completely agree and will work diligently every day to help our students achieve those dreams. Go Falcons!”

The Southern Ohio Educational Service Center assisted the Clinton-Massie Local Schools Board of Education in its search for a superintendent to lead the district.

