Kids & Company Drama Camp registration underway

The 29th-annual Kids & Company Drama Camp will be held July 17-21 at Wilmington High School Auditeria. This week-long theatre intensive camp welcomes kids and teens 12 to 18 years of age, and meets from 1-5 p.m. each day.

This year’s camp will be led by Ken and Tara Lydy. Guest artists and drama camp staff will teach special sessions during the week on acting, stage combat, dance, singing, theatre games and costumes.

Applications are available online at bit.ly/KidsandCompany. An application and participation fee is required and must be mailed and received by July 15. Please mail your application and participation fee to Kids & Company, 1091 Timber Glen Drive, Wilmington.

Enrollment is limited to 30 participants, so send in your application as soon as possible. Scholarships for financial need are available. Call for more info at: (937)725-8449.

The Kids & Company’s 2023 season sponsors are The Galvin Family Foundation, Charles Fischer Trust Fund, Wilmington College, Bayless Legacy Fund, Phil and Vicki Snow, Wilmington Kiwanis Club, Wilmington Eagles #1224, Wilmington Rotary, Wilmington News Journal, Carrie Ziegler with State Farm Insurance, Emily and Andrew McCoy, Becky Haines, Cindy Camp, Judy Gano, David and Mary Ann Raizk, and many additional private donations.