Kids & Company Rising Star Drama Camp registration underway

The 12th-annual Kids & Company Rising Star Drama Camp will be held July 17 through July 21 at the Wilmington High School Auditeria. This week-long theatre camp welcomes children 6 to 11 years of age and meets from 10 a.m. to noon each day.

Rising Star Drama Camp offers children the chance to create their own plays, and act in them as well. Karie Gipson from The Gigglebox Theatre Experience and Madcap Puppet Theatre will be leading the camp. Gipson is a passionate child educator with a background in children’s puppet theater and theatre. From 1999 to 2007, she was an actor, director, and consultant for Madcap Productions Puppet Theater in Cincinnati. Gipson has a B.A. in theatre from Wilmington College.

Applications are available online at bit.ly/KidsandCompany or by calling (937) 725-8449. An application and participation fee is required and must be mailed and received by July 8. Please mail your application and participation fee to Kids & Company, 1091 Timber Glen Drive, Wilmington, OH 45177. Enrollment is limited to 20 participants, so send in your application as soon as possible. Scholarships are available for those with financial or special needs.

The Kids & Company’s 2023 season sponsors are The Galvin Family Foundation, Charles Fischer Trust Fund, Wilmington College, Bayless Legacy Fund, Phil and Vicki Snow, Wilmington Kiwanis Club, Wilmington Eagles #1224, Wilmington Rotary, Wilmington News Journal, Carrie Ziegler with State Farm Insurance, Emily and Andrew McCoy, Becky Haines, Cindy Camp, Judy Gano, David and Mary Ann Raizk, and many additional private donations.